Wind Warning Extended to Several Local Counties

By Jim Michaels
January 12, 2024 2:06PM EST
Wind storm damage in North Canton on April 1, 2023 (WHBC News)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service has extended its High Wind Warning that covered mainly lakeshore counties.

Now Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties are in the warning area from 4 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Winds in the warning area could gust to 50 miles an hour.

Stark, Carroll and other Ohio counties further from the lake are under a Wind Advisory from 4 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. on Sunday.

AccuWeather says winds will gust over 40 miles an hour in the Canton area Friday night.

