      Weather Alert

Winter Halftime Report: Snowfall, Temps Somewhat Above Normal

Jim Michaels
Jan 18, 2021 @ 4:52am
WHBC News

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve reached the midpoint of the meteorological Winter season.

Anybody ready for Spring?

Though we technically have more snow than average so far at the Akron Canton Airport, a lot of it has fallen and quickly melted, so it hasn’t seemed too bad.

We’ve had 24.6 inches of snow so far.

The major exception was the 10.5-inch snowfall on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Temperatures have also averaged just above normal, but that’s because for all these cloudy days, the temperature hasn’t been dropping very much at night.

As for the future, AccuWeather has no major storms on the horizon, with above-normal temps in much of February.

