Winter Lookback: More Snow, More Salt on Roads
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Engineer’s Office is using lots of road salt this winter season.
They’ve gone through over 10,000 tons so far, dropping 950 tons in the Monday night/Tuesday morning ice and snow event alone.
That’s according to county administrator Brant Luther.
Despite all the usage, they say there’s plenty of supply.
The engineer’s office maintains 410 miles worth of county roads.
There’s been 45.5 inches of snow for the season at the airport as of Friday morning.
That’s 13 inches above normal.