Winter Not Over Yet, Despite New Month
WHBC News
GREEN, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Though AccuWeather is not predicting any significant snow in our near future, we should note that the month of March is no slouch when it comes to snow, at least at the airport.
The CAK weather station normally records 8.2 inches of snow during this month.
Then again, they’ve already measured 46 inches for the season, and that’s what we usually see for the entire winter.
And Meteorological Spring began on Monday.