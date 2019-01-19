AccuWeather and NWS UPDATE: Lots of Snow Still Anticipated

(WHBC) – AccuWeather in its updated forecasts says some locations will still see a foot of snow out of this storm, even though the snow had turned to a precipitation mix in Canton and some points south Saturday afternoon.

The forecast calls for a switch back to all-snow, with accumulations of 4 to 8 inches Saturday night.

Add to that: strong winds could still produce blizzard-like conditions, meaning travel will be difficult and dangerous.

And look for additional lake effect snow on Sunday, though Stark County will likely see no miore than one inch from that.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in place for the entire area.

The Canton City School District has posted a number of event changes at its website as of late Friday.

Also, the Massillon City, Jackson Local and Plain Local School Districts are among those cancelling all activities for the weekend.

We have plenty of other event changes at our Closings and Delays page.