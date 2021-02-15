Winter Storm Warnings Up, AccuWeather Calling for 6 to 10 Inches
WHBC News
CANTON , Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the state of Ohio.
For our area, the warning is in effect until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
AccuWeather says we’ll see a lot of snow that will also change over to sleet and freezing rain during the night Monday night, but we’ll be on the cold side of this system most of the time, so don’t expect a changeover to all rain.
AccuWeather says you can look for 6 to 10 inches total.
The heaviest snow will fall later Monday afternoon into the first half of Monday night.
Most school districts have a scheduled off-day for the Presidents’ Day holiday.
Snow parking bans are up for Massillon as well as Perry, Plain, Jackson and Lake Townships.