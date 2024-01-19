Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings for Snow
January 19, 2024 7:27AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for much of Ohio,
For Stark and Portage Counties, it’s in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
For Wayne County, it’s until 7 tonight.
And for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties through 10 a.m. Saturday.
With a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Summit and the lakeshore counties until 4 a.m. Saturday.
AccuWeather calls for a total of 3 to 6 inches of snow for the immediate Canton area by Saturday morning.
Similar amounts in Carroll and Wayne and more up north.
Not really a heavy snow, but lasting long enough to pile up.