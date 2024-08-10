Wishes Can Happen Wish-a-Thon Total: $246,342.77
August 10, 2024 5:51AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another successful 36-hour-long Wishes Can Happen Wish-a-Thon on 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1.
Over $246,000 raised to make wishes for local children come true.
It was the 17th annual marathon event.
Over $2.7 million has been raised over that time period.
The North Canton-based non-profit organization grants wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses.
It’s great to know that the amount of money you gave last week to the 36-hour-long Wishes Can Happen Wish-a-Thon, whether small or big, adds up to a great big amount.