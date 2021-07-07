With Canton #20 for Dog Attacks, Tips for Keeping Mail Carriers Safe
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some tips to keep the mail carrier safe, after the Canton mailing address came in 20th in the nation last year for dog attacks.
First, keep the big main door closed until the carrier has left and is out of sight.
And, don’t let the kids go out and take the mail from the carrier.
There were 18 attacks on mail carriers in the 4-4-7 zip codes last year.
Here are some tips from the U.S. Postal Service:
Door Delivery: If a carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Some dogs push through
screen doors or plate-glass windows to attack visitors. Dog owners must keep the family pet
secured. Never take mail directly from carriers in the presence of the family pet, as the dog may
see this as a threatening gesture.
Electronic Fencing: Carriers may assume, if they see no physical fence around a property,
that the property is animal-free. This can be a dangerous mistake. Postal Service officials
request that you keep your dog restrained or inside when the mail is delivered. Although the
electronic fence may keep your dog from wandering, it does not protect your carrier, who must
enter your property to deliver the mail. Even homes with curbside mailboxes may have
oversized packages or signature-needed items that require the carrier to approach a doorstep
and cross the boundaries of the electronic fence. This poses a serious risk to carrier safety.
Dog in the Yard: Make sure your dog is properly restrained on a leash and away from where
your mail carrier delivers the mail. If the carrier deems a residence unsafe because of an
unrestrained dog, mail delivery service can be interrupted. When service is interrupted at an
address or in a neighborhood, all parties involved will have to pick up mail at their local Post
Office. Service will be restored once assurance has been given that the animal will be confined
during regular delivery hours.
Tracking: Dog owners who have access to postal notification features, such as Informed
Delivery (informeddelivery.usps.com) for letter mail and package tracking, are urged to use
these features to determine when the carrier is on their way and to ensure their dog has been
properly restrained. Expecting a postal package delivery on Sunday? Postal officials urge dog
owners to restrain their animals on Sundays as well, as more residences now receive deliveries
throughout the weekend.