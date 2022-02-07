With More House Fires, Fire Marshal Concentrates on Space Heater Safety
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s unfortunately house fire season for homeowners and firefighters around the state.
And alternative heating sources many times get the blame.
State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon says space heaters are particularly dangerous.
Reardon says make sure there’s three-feet of open space around them, and never plug them in using an extension cord.
And he says use them only if they have the feature that automatically shuts them off if they tip over
And if there is a fire, close the door to the room where the fire is located as you exit the house.