With the NBA Draft Lottery on Thursday, What should the Cavs do?
The NBA Draft Lottery will be held Thursday night. Unlike last year however there is NO Zion Williamson to be taken. That’s not to say there isn’t any talent in this falls NBA draft. Based on need, the Cavaliers should be able to continue to rebuild from the effects of post Lebron 2.0. The Cavs odds of landing each pick are listed below. Due to their record last season, they can fall no lower than 6th overall.
No. 1 overall: 14%
No. 2 overall: 13.4%
No. 3 overall 12.7%
No. 4 overall: 12%
No. 5 overall: 27.8%
No. 6 overall:20%
When we look at the need of this team, it may be easy to check a few position players, ie. point guard, shooting guard and center off the the list, unless the thought is Lamelo Ball could be a better fit than Collin Sexton. Kevin Porter jr. (SG) is an emerging star and should be deemed “untouchable.” With the late season acquisition of Andre Drummond and uncertainty of retaining the skills of Tristan Thompson (FA) it looks as though Center won’t be a consideration. Some say the NBA is a position-less basketball league. More on that in a moment.
Since we missed out on March Madness, here are some names to keep an eye on and or fingers crossed for.
Anthony Edwards – Georgia, SG
Lamelo Ball – PG
James Wiseman -Memphis, C
Deni Avdijalsrael, SF
Obi Toppin – Dayton, PF
Onyeka Okongwu – USC, C
Isaac Okoro, Auburn, SF
If the league is “position-less,” it could make a strong case for the Cavaliers to set their sights on Obi Toppin to be the selection should he be available on Draft day. “Goooo Dayton Fly-ers!”