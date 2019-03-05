Woman Accused Of Leaving Child Alone For Hours

(WHBC) – Police say they found drugs on a woman who is accused of leaving her young child unattended in a hotel lobby.

Jackson Township police responded to a hotel at 6889 Sunset Strip Avenue NW on Monday for a welfare check where they say Krystena Ashley Shingler had checked out of her room and left behind her 4-year-old daughter for 2 and a half hours.

Police say Shingler, 28, could not be reached by anyone during that time.

When police finally found Shingler, they say she was in possession of crystal meth and marijuana.

She was placed under arrest on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, drug possession and endangering children.

Her arraignment is set for Wednesday morning.