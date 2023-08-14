Woman Accused of Snatching Baby Gets 7 to 10 1/2 Years

CANTON, Ohio News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 34-year-old woman is off to a state prison facility for seven to ten-and-a-half years.

She’s accused of kidnapping a Canton baby and taking the child to Coshocton County.

Sapphire McDougleh who most recently lived in Coshocton entered a guilty plea earlier this month to abduction and impersonating an officer charges.

Prosecutors and Canton police say she posed as an employee of Child Protective Services when she went to the victim family’s front door on Alan Page Drive NE.

She demanded the mother of the three-week-old turn over the child.

The baby was found unharmed in Coshocton.

Canton’s system of license plate cameras was instrumental in locating the suspect vehicle.