Woman Accused Of Threatening School

(WHBC) – A woman is accused of threatening an elementary school in a post on social media.

30-year-old Alicia Rennette Gooden is facing charges of inducing panic in connection with the alleged incident.

Court records state that the woman went on a three-page rant on social media on Monday, in which she said that she was at Northside Elementary School in Alliance.

According to court records, the post said “Girl I’m walking I’m going to get on the bus and get as close as I can and I’m walking I’m blowing down that f****** school they f***** with the wrong one now” and “they’re going to have to get the cops to pull me out of there by my f****** here until these teachers do

something about this s***”.

The post also urged people who were friends with Alliance City Schools to share the post.

The social media post caused school officials to place the school on lockdown.

Gooden, who is listed as homeless in court records, was arrested and charged with inducing panic, a 2nd degree felony.

Her bond was set at $100,000.

In December, court records show Gooden was arrested on charges of soliciting drug sales and endangering children.

She allegedly tried to sell meth to someone over the phone from her residence on Ely Street and her 3-year-old daughter was found playing in a room where she was storing the drugs.

In June, she was charged with criminal damaging after allegedly flattening the tires of an SUV and damaging it.

And in January, she was arrested and charged with theft, after allegedly stealing someone’s laptop computer.