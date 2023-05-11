Woman Arrested in Nimishillen for Florida Attempted Murder

NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Quite a day for residents just outside of Louisville, where a Florida woman was arrested on attempted murder charges.

The U.S. Marshal Service says 42-year-old Cherie Goss was arrested yesterday at a home on Rue Helena Street NE near Meese Road in Nimishillen Township.

Charges were filed against her in Broward County Florida last month.

Goss is in the Stark County jail awaiting extradition.

She had lived at the house where she was arrested, based on court records.