Woman, Children Injured in Brown House Fire

Jim Michaels
Nov 23, 2021 @ 7:27am
Arbor Road fire, Brown Twp. (Courtesy Sandy Creek Joint Fire District)

BROWN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A woman and four children needed hospital treatment when a fire destroyed their two-story home in Carroll County over the weekend.

The Great Trail Fire Department says the house on Arbor Road in Brown Township just outside of Minerva was heavily involved in flames when firefighters arrived.

There’s no cause and no word on the conditions of the residents.

