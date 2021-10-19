      Weather Alert

Woman Dead in NW Canton House Fire

Jim Michaels
Oct 19, 2021 @ 5:50am

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – An unidentified woman has died in a big house fire in Canton from Monday afternoon.

The Canton Fire Department says the victim’s body was removed from the porch of the home on 8th Street NW near Broad Avenue.

Firefighters had to knock the flames down first, to get to the porch.

Flames were coming from all sides of the house when firefighters arrived.

Neighbors say they heard the victim screaming, with one saying they saw her collapse onto the porch.

No cause or point of origin for that fire.

The Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating.

No firefighters were injured.

