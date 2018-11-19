Woman Dies After Being Hit By Car

(WHBC) – A woman has died after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Canton.

The Stark County Coroner’s Office says Sandra Kyles, 63, was hit in the 4100 block of Tuscarawas Street West on Saturday night.

The Canton Police Department says the Massillon woman was struck by a westbound vehicle as she was attempting to make it to the north side of the street.

Kyles was taken to Aultman Hospital where she died a short time later.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The crash remains under investigation by the Canton Metro Crash Team.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Canton Police Traffic Bureau at 330-489-3162.