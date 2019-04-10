Woman Facing Charges For Dog Attacks

(ONN) – An Akron woman with a history of failing to control her dogs has been charged with 21 misdemeanors after her pit bulls attacked four people.

According to Cleveland.com, 58-year-old Diane Yanke faces charges that include having a vicious dog, serious physical harm caused by a dog, having an unsecured pit bull and operating a kennel.

Akron police say Yanke’s three dogs attacked four people, including a social worker and a postal service worker, on March 4th.

The March 4th attacks weren’t the first time Yanke’s pit bulls attacked people in East Akron.

Court records show Yanke’s dogs were also involved in violent incidents in September and December of last year.