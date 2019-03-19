Woman Found Dead In Massillon Apartment

(WHBC) – Authorities say a missing woman found dead in Massillon may have been dead for a month.

Officers found 37-year-old Erin Carney’s body in an apartment in the 400 block of Wales Road on Monday.

“When they opened a door they found her lying on a mattress on the floor. It was obvious that she had been dead for quite some time,” said

Harry Campbell, chief investigator with the Stark County Coroner’s Office.

He says the woman’s boyfriend told police where she was and that she was dead, and that man is currently being held at the county jail.

Campbell says Carney’s death is being considered suspicious until they determine otherwise.

He says due to the decomposition of the body it was difficult to determine if there was trauma on her body.

He says an autopsy will be conducted in a few days, but toxicology results will take a while.

We asked Campbell if it was strange that nobody nearby reported a foul smell while the body was decomposing.

“Let’s just say that someone took measures to minimize that.”