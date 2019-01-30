Woman Heading To Prison For Killing Husband
By Matt Demczyk
Jan 30, 2019 @ 4:03 PM
(WHBC) – A Canton woman charged with murder in connection with the death of her husband avoided conviction on the most serious charge against her but will still be serving a prison sentence.

A Stark County jury convicted Classie Hawthorne of voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and improperly handing a firearm in a vehicle

The 34-year-old was acquitted of the murder charge she was facing.

Hawthorne was sentenced to 13 years in prison; 10 years for voluntary manslaughter and three years for the firearm specification.

Hawthorne shot her husband, Cleveland, in a church parking lot near their home on Concord Avenue SW last May.

She said he had held a knife to her throat and choked her before she shot him.

The two had what one prosecutor called a “toxic” relationship.

