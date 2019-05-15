Woman Hit By Truck After Highway Crash

(WHBC) – A woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle when she walked into a lane of Interstate 77 after being involved in a crash.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old from Green was involved in a single-car crash on I-77 north in the City of Green at around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the woman exited her vehicle and was interviewed by a deputy about the crash.

While the deputy was speaking to other witnesses, the sheriff’s office says the woman walked into the right lane of I-77 and was struck by a pickup truck.

She was rushed to a hospital in Akron with life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Summit Metro Crash Team.