News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Woman Hospitalized From Perry House Fire

By Jim Michaels
August 9, 2023 8:25AM EDT
Share
Woman Hospitalized From Perry House Fire
Courtesy Perry Township Professional Firefighters Local 3960

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The condition of a Perry Township woman is unknown after she was pulled from a burning home Tuesday morning.

She was taken to Aultman.

The Perry Township Fire Department says there was smoke coming out of a rear window when they arrived.

There was fire in a small office-like room.

There was smoke throughout.

The victim was in an adjacent bedroom.

The fire was quickly knocked down; the State Fire Marshal is investigating.

That fire in a one-story home on 14th Street SW near Central Catholic High School, just east of Perry Drive.

A dog perished in the blaze.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Sanctuary Golf Course in North Canton to Close
3

SUV Driver Shot, Killed Along I-77 in Green
4

LeBron's Son suffers Cardiac Arrest
5

West Nile Found Among Mosquitoes from Canton