Woman Hospitalized From Perry House Fire
August 9, 2023 8:25AM EDT
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The condition of a Perry Township woman is unknown after she was pulled from a burning home Tuesday morning.
She was taken to Aultman.
The Perry Township Fire Department says there was smoke coming out of a rear window when they arrived.
There was fire in a small office-like room.
There was smoke throughout.
The victim was in an adjacent bedroom.
The fire was quickly knocked down; the State Fire Marshal is investigating.
That fire in a one-story home on 14th Street SW near Central Catholic High School, just east of Perry Drive.
A dog perished in the blaze.