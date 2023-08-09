Woman Hospitalized From Perry House Fire

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The condition of a Perry Township woman is unknown after she was pulled from a burning home Tuesday morning.

She was taken to Aultman.

The Perry Township Fire Department says there was smoke coming out of a rear window when they arrived.

There was fire in a small office-like room.

There was smoke throughout.

The victim was in an adjacent bedroom.

The fire was quickly knocked down; the State Fire Marshal is investigating.

That fire in a one-story home on 14th Street SW near Central Catholic High School, just east of Perry Drive.

A dog perished in the blaze.