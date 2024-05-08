Woman in Wheelchair Cited After Being Hit by School Bus

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 64-year-old Canton woman is OK after she was hit by a school bus while in her wheelchair Monday afternoon.

Canton police say the woman was crossing busy Market Avenue N at 12th Street when she was hit.

Her injuries were minor.

She was cited for jaywalking.

The police report indicates she was outside the crosswalk and failed to yield to the traffic that had the right of way.

The Canton City School District bus driver and a passenger were not hurt.