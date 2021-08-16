      Weather Alert

Woman Injured at Cedar Point After Part Falls from Popular Coaster

Jim Michaels
Aug 16, 2021 @ 6:46am

SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A popular ride at Cedar Point remains closed Monday after a small metal part fell from a train car.

That happened Sunday as the ride was in operation, injuring a woman waiting in line for the ride.

The metal piece fell from the Top Thrill Dragster as the coaster was ending its run.

The victim was transported to a Sandusky hospital then reportedly transferred to another facility.

No word on her condition.

