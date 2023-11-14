Woman Injured in Police-Involved Shooting During Tuscarawas Pursuit

LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS COUNTY< Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) - A woman suffered a bullet wound to her lower leg in a police pursuit in Tuscarawas County Sunday night. Sheriff's deputies had deployed stop sticks to end the pursuit on Schneider's Crossing Road north of Dover. That's when the sheriff's office says the car veered toward one of the deputies and that officer fired a weapon. The vehicle later pulled over in Zoar. The victim was treated at the hospital. The driver 43-year-old Carl Brown of Gnadenhutten was arrested on a warrant. The state patrol initially had the car pulled over for a traffic violation at the I-77 Strasburg exit. BCI is investigating. The deputy is on paid leave, per department policy.