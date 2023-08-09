Woman Killed in One-Vehicle Crash in Uniontown
August 9, 2023 8:36AM EDT
LAKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 69-year-old woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Uniontown on Monday afternoon.
Uniontown police say the victim hit a tree in the front lawn of Grace United Church of Christ on Cleveland Avenue NW, just north of Route 619.
The victim inexplicably lost control after suddenly speeding up, hitting a horse-drawn buggy, and going off the road.
She died at the hospital.
Her name has not been released.
The Stark County Crash team is assisting in the investigation.