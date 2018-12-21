Woman Pleads Guilty To Killing Husband, Cutting Up Body

(WHBC) – A woman has pleaded guilty to killing and dismembering her husband.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office says Marcia Eubank pleaded guilty to murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

The 50-year-old will be sentenced on February 8th.

On December 9th, 2017, The deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to Eubank’s Linda Street home after human remains were found inside the home by her son.

The remains were later identified as those of 54-year-old Howard Eubank.

Investigators determined Marcia Eubank shot her husband in June of 2017, then cut up his body and placed the body parts in storage bins in the home.