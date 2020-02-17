Woman Rescued in Canton House Fire Declared Brain Dead
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unfortunate update on the woman who was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire last week in Southwest Canton.
Stephanie Kuhns is not expected to live from the injuries she sustained in the fire that took place early Wednesday morning at her home on Poplar Avenue SW.
Her husband tells tells the Canton Repository that she was declared brain-dead on Saturday. Investigators are still trying to find a cause for the fire, which is believed to have started in the bedroom.