Woman Sentenced Again for 2012 Murder of Jackson Woman

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 30 years to life in prison.

That’s the sentence handed down to 41-year-old Erica Stefanko of Rittman on Thursday, convicted of aggravated murder for her role in the 2012 beating death of 25-year-old Ashley Biggs of Jackson Township.

It’s the second time she’s been sentenced for the crime.

An earlier conviction was overturned.

Chad Cobb actually committed the murder.

He’s serving a life sentence.