Woman Sentenced Again for 2012 Murder of Jackson Woman
February 2, 2024 8:55AM EST
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 30 years to life in prison.
That’s the sentence handed down to 41-year-old Erica Stefanko of Rittman on Thursday, convicted of aggravated murder for her role in the 2012 beating death of 25-year-old Ashley Biggs of Jackson Township.
It’s the second time she’s been sentenced for the crime.
An earlier conviction was overturned.
Chad Cobb actually committed the murder.
He’s serving a life sentence.