Women United Seeks Family-Friendly Workplaces

Women United’s Angela Perisic was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning. She spoke about the United Way initiative to honor family-friendly workplaces.

(Canton, OH) August 9, 2018 – October is Family-Friendly Workplace Month and United Way of Greater Stark County (UWGSC) Women United, in partnership with Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce and Stark Economic Development Board, will celebrate with an Advocacy Breakfast on Wednesday, October 10th, 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM. The event will take place at Kent State University at Stark Conference Center – 6000 Frank Avenue Northwest, North Canton, OH 44720. Registration for the event is available at www.uwstark.org/wufamilyfriendlyawardsbreakfast