MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A modern-day cattle thief.

A Wooster man is accused of stealing six head of cattle from two different farms in Holmes County.

37-year-old Justin Giauque is charged with receiving stolen property.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says four Holsteins and two Black Angus Cows were taken.

They were taken to auction.

Some were saved before reaching the slaughterhouse.