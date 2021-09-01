      Weather Alert

Wooster Man Sought, Facing Charges for Accosting MSNBC Reporter

Jim Michaels
Sep 1, 2021 @ 6:22am

GULFPORT, Mississippi (News Talk 1480 WHBC and AP) – A 54-year-old Wooster man is being sought in connection with an assault on an MSNBC reporter.

This, while he was doing live broadcast coverage on Ida damage from Gulfport Mississippi on Monday.

Benjamin Dagley also faces a parole violation for leaving Ohio on a 2018 assault conviction.

Video shows Dagley getting into Shaquille Brewster’s face and shouting at him.

it’s believed Dagley is no longer in that area.

