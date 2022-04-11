WORDLE – What’s the Best Word to start with? Here it is!
If you play Wordle, are you in the camp who uses the SAME opening word every day . . . or do you mix it up with DIFFERENT ones?
The “New York Times” did some analysis to find the most optimal words to begin with . . . and they say the best starting word is CRANE.
Others that are also good include: Crate . . . slate . . . slant . . . trace . . . lance . . . carte . . . least . . . and trice.
So how did they settle on CRANE? Well, not surprisingly, they used a digital bot to optimize the results. The “Times” says their “WordleBot” solves the 2,309 possible Wordles using the fewest number of guesses when it starts with “crane.”
That’s in normal mode though. The word DEALT is the most successful in HARD mode, where you HAVE to use any revealed green or yellow letters in future guesses.