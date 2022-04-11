      Weather Alert

WORDLE – What’s the Best Word to start with? Here it is!

Pam Cook
Apr 11, 2022 @ 8:18am

If you play Wordle, are you in the camp who uses the SAME opening word every day . . . or do you mix it up with DIFFERENT ones?

The “New York Times” did some analysis to find the most optimal words to begin with . . . and they say the best starting word is CRANE.

Others that are also good include:  Crate . . . slate . . . slant . . . trace . . . lance . . . carte  . . . least . . . and trice.

So how did they settle on CRANE?  Well, not surprisingly, they used a digital bot to optimize the results.  The “Times” says their “WordleBot” solves the 2,309 possible Wordles using the fewest number of guesses when it starts with “crane.”

That’s in normal mode though.  The word DEALT is the most successful in HARD mode, where you HAVE to use any revealed green or yellow letters in future guesses.

 

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Lawrence Man Charged in Incident That Leaves Maryland Man Unconscious
23-year old Canton man dies in crash while fleeing Police
Doylestown Man on Trial for May Killing of Canton Man
Bankruptcy Filing by Natural Gas Supplier Company Impacts Some Stark Residents
Connect With Us Listen To Us On