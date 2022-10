Courtesy ODOT

DELLROY, Ohio (Nes Talk 1480 WHBC) – Preliminary work has begun on the Route 542 bridge over Atwood Lake near Dellroy.

ODOT says there could be traffic delays with flaggers on hand, but those delays get much bigger soon.

At some point in the next few weeks, that bridge will be closed.

The project should be done by the time summer recreation season begins in 2023.