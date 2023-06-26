Work Begins on Route 62 Between Louisville and Alliance

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Work has begun on a $5 million paving project on Route 62 from Louisville to just outside of Alliance.

There’s now a one-lane restriction on 62 between California Avenue NE and Route 44.

The entire project goes to East State Street (Route 172).

It’ll take several months to get all that paving done.

The project also includes the addition of a right turn lane on Westbound 62 at Kirby Avenue.

Kirby is closed for another week or so at the north end of the intersection.