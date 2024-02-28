Work Continues at Route 8/I-271, Lanes Remains Closed

MACEDONIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Still a few more weeks before all lanes are open again at the scene of that deadly and fiery diesel tanker truck accident and explosion from one month ago.

ODOT’s Justin Chesnic says the cleaning of the charred bridges is continuing for at least another week.

Then ODOT will come in and do some repair work on those vertical piers that saw some cosmetic damage.

The northbound and southbound exit ramps at the Route 8/I-271 interchange are still down to one lane.

They hope to reopen closed lanes by mid- or late-March.