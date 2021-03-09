Work from Home? Eyes Hurt from your Computer? Here’s some help!
Optometrist Visit
Working from home has been challenging for many people.
There’s no doubt you’ve noticed changes in your eyesight or even have gotten headaches. Welcome to the world of digital eye strain! It comes from staring at devices and computer screens for extended periods of time.
Incase you didn’t know it, your eyes move a lot when staring at screens. And you don’t blink as much which dries them out.
You can avoid strain with these handy hacks:
- Remember to take breaks. Use a reminder ap if you need to
- While taking a break, use a warm compress on your eyes
- Do some blinking exercises
- Follow the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, take a 20 second break to look at something 20 feet away. You can even stretch while doing it!
- Stay an arms length away from your computer and keep your screen four to five inches below your eye field
Source: Good Morning America