Worker Seriously Burned in Minerva Industrial Explosion, Fire

Jim Michaels
Apr 21, 2022 @ 5:24am
Fire at Imperial Aluminum in Minerva. (Courtesy Sandy Creek Joint Fire District)

MINERVA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A worker at an aluminum foundry in Minerva suffered serious burns from an explosion and fire early Wednesday morning.

The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District says the blast at Imperial Aluminum occurred when an aluminum ingot produced at the Roosevelt Street facility came in contact with water.

No word on the victim’s condition.

The fire was contained to one end of the building.

