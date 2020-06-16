Working to Deliver Another $850 Million in Pandemic Funding
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – $850 million in federal CARES act money is sitting in Columbus, waiting to be appropriated.
The legislature is working on it.
Hard hit cities and counties would like more funding, but right now, tax revenue and other such losses are not considered “pandemic expenses”, like those related to employees working from home, etc.
State Senator Kirk Schuring says school districts may also become eligible to get some of that funding.