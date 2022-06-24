Working to Keep Freeway Extension Project Moving
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A lot of moving parts, and keeping them all moving.
That’s the challenge for the R-TIP committee working to extend the Route 30 freeway east, beyond the east end of Canton.
Member Richard Regula says they are concentrating now on getting an extension of the $18 million federal BUILD grant.
That expires in September without a major commitment of private funding for the Trump Avenue to Route 44 section.
The state TRAC committee did not provide funding in this round for that part of the project, but R-TIP will pitch for that $70 million again in a few months.
And the committee has applied for a $50 million infrastructure grant for the design of the Route 44 to Route 11 section of the project.