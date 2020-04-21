World Changes for Local Rideshare Driver Too
Ryan Isley
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Also out there on the frontlines are rideshare drivers.
Akron driver Ryan Isley on Live and Local says he’s been transporting some healthcare workers, some of whom say they’re so exhausted after work that they don’t want to drive home.
Isley says there’s not much happening at 2:30 a.m. anymore, but he is convincing passenger to use the back seat.
Isley also delivers for DoorDash; he says 80-percent of customers just want the food left on the doorstep.
He says he and his wife sit down weekly to talk about whether he should keep doing this