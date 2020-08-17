Would a petition matter?

Quarterback Justin Fields has started a petition requesting the Big Ten immediately reinstate the 2020 football season, a petition that had more than 223,000 signatures as of 9 a.m. ET Monday.
Tweeting “this cause is close to my heart” Fields’ urged people to sign the petition. The campaign said it is asking the Big Ten to allow its players and teams to make their own choices as to whether they wish to play or opt out of the fall season.
This petition falls on the heels of 9 positive Covid cases coming out of the Big 12 conference Oklahoma University. Stay tuned