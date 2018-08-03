Would You Own a 3D Printed Gun?

Recently, a US company was given permission to distribute downloadable blueprints for 3D-printed firearms.

Critics and anti-gun advocates took to the courts to stop their release.

Emily Taylor is an Independent Program Attorney with U.S. Law Shield, one of the country’s leading voices on the Second Amendment, is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning to talk about the controversy.

Federal courts in three states issued rulings Tuesday to block the release of the downloadable blueprints.

Courts in New York, New Jersey and Washington issued the rulings ahead of the deadline at midnight Tuesday when Cody Wilson and his company, Defense Distribution, would have been permitted to upload the plans online.

Wilson told USA Today the agreement maintained “the status quo,” by keeping existing files available, blocking New Jersey IP addresses and not posting any new files.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced on Twitter that the order would go into effect nationwide and described it as a “major victory for common sense and public safety.”

Beyond the fact that they’re untraceable, critics say they’re dangerous to everyone including the owner.

The Biggest Problem With 3D-Printed Guns? They Blow Up