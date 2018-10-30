Would You Purchase a Flying Iron Man Suit? It’s Here!

WHBC’s Sarah Quinn joined Gary Rivers Tuesday with “Tech Talk”.

Among the techno-wonders she spoke about was an Iron Man style flight suit that is available for a mere $400,000.00. Wait, What?

It actually flies….and you can buy it now…

OTHER TOPICS:

Facebook’s Portal, it’s a voice-activated video chat device that allows you to talk with family and friends in the comfort of your home….

https://www.thestreet.com/technology/who-could-possibly-want-a-facebook-portal–14737744

Scientists want to create a ‘sniff’ test for movie ratings. They would analyze a certain compound we secrete in the air when we are nervous, squirm or are upset. Depending on how much is present, will determine the rating of the film.

https://www.geek.com/news/scientists-develop-sniff-test-for-movie-ratings-1758091/