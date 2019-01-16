Would You Want Your Ashes Pressed into a Vinyl Record When You Die?
By Gary Rivers
|
Jan 16, 2019 @ 5:47 AM

Have you thought about what you want to happen to your body when you die?  Well here’s an idea:  When you die in, let’s say, the year 2089, why not get your ashes turned into a hipster trend from the 2010s?

According to a new survey, one out of four people under 25 say they’d love for their ashes to get pressed into a VINYL RECORD when they die.

About half would want their ashes made into a DIAMOND.

There IS a company in England that is actually doing pressing your ashes into vinyl.  This video below is their story.   What??

(The Independent

 

