Would You Want Your Ashes Pressed into a Vinyl Record When You Die?

Have you thought about what you want to happen to your body when you die? Well here’s an idea: When you die in, let’s say, the year 2089, why not get your ashes turned into a hipster trend from the 2010s?

According to a new survey, one out of four people under 25 say they’d love for their ashes to get pressed into a VINYL RECORD when they die.

About half would want their ashes made into a DIAMOND.

There IS a company in England that is actually doing pressing your ashes into vinyl. This video below is their story. What??

(The Independent)