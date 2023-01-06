WWE’s Vince McMahon Is Back After Misconduct Investigation

STAMFORD, Ct. (AP) – Vince McMahon is rejoining the board of WWE several months after he retired from the sports entertainment company during an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Shares surged more than 22% Friday.

WWE said Friday that McMahon, the founder and majority shareholder of WWE, would return as executive chairman.

It also announced a board shakeup.

McMahon retired as WWE’s chairman and CEO in July.

He had stepped down temporarily from the posts a month earlier.

The Wall Street Journal reported over the summer that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

The company said that it would be looking at “all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.”