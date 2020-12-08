      Weather Alert

Wyatt Teller Placed On Browns’ Covid List

Brian Novak
Dec 8, 2020 @ 2:23pm
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 10: Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after Stephen Hauschka #4 of the Buffalo Bills missed a 53 yard field goal at the end of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Buffalo 19-16. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Wyatt Teller was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list today.

Teller reportedly had exposure to someone outside of the organization who had tested positive. Teller himself has not tested positive as of Tuesday morning. If he continues to test negative this week, he could be eligible to play Monday night vs Baltuimore.

Teller missed three games earlier in the season with a calf strain.

