BOLIVAR, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s not known why a Xenia Ohio man was riding a bicycle on I-77 near Bolivar.

He was killed on Friday night.

The state patrol says 44-year-old Bartholomew Smith was riding in the left lane of the southbound freeway when he was struck by a car.

By law, bicycles are not permitted on limited-access highways