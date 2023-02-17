XFL Re-Boot this Weekend….Literally!

Where’s the Chalk?

When the XFL Re-boots literally tomorrow, who will be favored?

Several sportsbooks have game odds for this weekend’s four contests.

BetMGM’s favorites are the Seattle Sea Dragons and Arlington Renegades at +450, with the Orlando Guardians the longest shot at +800 (a +450 odds means a bettor risks $100 to get the chance to win $450). Online sportsbook Bovada has the St. Louis Battlehawks favored to win it all at +350, with the D.C. Defenders bringing up the rear at +650.

There was no pre season games so how did they come up with these numbers?

Bookmakers say they Looked at who the quarterback and head coaches are, as well as other skill players and NFL experience on the rosters.

XFL Opening weekend games and lines…

Vegas Vipers at Arlington Renegades

Saturday, 3 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN+

ARL -3.0 (37.5)

Orlando Guardians at Houston Roughnecks

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET | FX, ESPN, ESPN+

HOU -2.5 (36.5)

St. Louis BattleHawks at San Antonio Brahmas

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN+

STL -2.0 (36.5)

Seattle Sea Dragons at D.C. Defenders

Sunday, 8 p.m. ET | ESPN, ESPN+

EVEN (36.5)